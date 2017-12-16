‘We will try to stay as close to Celtic as we can’ – Dons stopper

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis accepts it is an uphill task closing the gap on Celtic’s Invincibles … but that won’t stop the Pittodrie club trying.

​The treble winners’ record-breaking domestic undefeated run is now at 69 games which leaves little room for manoeuvre for the rest of the Premiership.

There have been slight chinks in the Parkhead club’s armour with five draws from 17 games already this season.

Dons chairman Stewart Milne recently challenged the Reds to close the gap on Celtic who romped to the title last season 30 points clear of runners-up Aberdeen.

The Reds trail Brendan Rodgers’ league leaders by five points but have played a game more.

Aberdeen were today set to host Hibs before a trip to Celtic next Saturday and Lewis accepts the enormity of both games if they are to keep Celtic within touching distance.

He said: “It will be a tough ask for anyone to get near Celtic with their quality and their budget.

“But we need to try to do that and stay as close for as long as we can.

“These are important games and the four games up to January are our focus now.

“It is important that we get the points on the board because apart from the game against them next week we can’t control what Celtic do.

“We are trying to keep as close to them for as long as we can and see what that brings.

“They have games in hand as well and are a strong side so we are not going to get carried away and think it will be an easy task to try to get near them. It won’t be.”

Fundamental to narrowing that gap will be defeating the Hoops.

Aberdeen lost all six games to the Bhoys last season and were also defeated 3-0 in their only meeting so far during this campaign.

Before the trip to Parkhead the Reds face another challenge in a Hibs side who are determined to wrestle the Dons’ mantle as Celtic’s closest challengers.

Lewis said: “Hibs are a strong side and have a lot of momentum going from their promotion last season.

“They are playing some really good football so we will have to be at our best and make sure we put in a solid team performance, which the last few games have been.”

Aberdeen have enjoyed a renaissance since boss Derek McInnes rejected the advances of Rangers to remain at Pittodrie.

While the speculation linking him to Ibrox persisted the Dons stuttered, taking just four points from a possible 15.

With the clarity that came with the 46-year-old’s confirmation he is staying has come a renewed vigour in the side with two straight victories on the road.

Lewis, 30, said: “We recognised that the form had dropped and we put it right.

“It is the sign of a good team that we can do that and come out the other side positively.

“Hopefully we can just keep building on those last two performances which have seen us move in the right direction.

“At times this season we haven’t played as fluently as we can do.

“Certainly at St Johnstone and in parts at Dundee we played some good stuff and looked more of a real team in terms of our defensive duties and organisation.

“The last two games have been real team performances and we just have to build on that.”

Although confident the speculation surrounding McInnes’ future did not hinder the players’ form, Lewis is happy the issue is now finally over.

He said: “I don’t think it affected that. Even before that (speculation) we hadn’t really played like we know we can and hopefully now we can get going.

“The focus in house had always been good. It was the outside hysteria, the unknown, and everyone playing a guessing game.

“You constantly get asked questions about it during it.

“But in the dressing room the staff and players were just preparing for the games as usual which was the right way to do it.

“It is good that it has been put to bed now and we can all move forward from it.

“I have come across that speculation a few times and it is part and parcel of football. The sooner those things get put to bed the better. It is gone now and everyone can move forward.”

Bizarrely, during the build-up to the 3-0 win at St Johnstone, striker Adam Rooney became involved in Twitter banter with Star Trek legend William Shatner.

The actor contacted Rooney to joke about who had the biggest Christmas baubles as they showed their support for Cahonas Scotland.

The charity raises awareness of testicular and prostate cancer.

Lewis said: “I didn’t believe him when he first said it. We had to check to see the account (Shatner’s) was real.

“It was funny – but it is also raising awareness of a good cause.”