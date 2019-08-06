EXCLUSIVE: SPFL chief Neil Doncaster says Aberdeen reaching Europa League groups would make ‘massive difference’

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster hopes Aberdeen can reach the Europa League group stages because it would boost Scottish football.

The Dons take on Croatians Rijeka on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie.

Derek McInnes’ side have lost four times at this stage in the past, but Doncaster hopes the Reds along with Celtic and Rangers can keep progressing in Europe.

The Hoops tackle CFR Cluj in the Champions League third qualifying round and the Gers face Midtjylland at the same stage of the Europa League.

The Glasgow sides both reached the Europa group stages last term and Doncaster wants the Dons to join them this season.

The 49-year-old SPFL supremo is hoping Scotland’s coefficient can improve and move them from 20th in the UEFA rankings to 15th in the next few years.

The main benefit of being inside the top 15 is a second Champions League qualifying slot.

Doncaster said: “It’s a huge positive to have three teams still in Europe.

“It’s vital that as many teams go as far as possible in Europe – not only for the enjoyment of their fans but to get more coefficient points.

“We’re 20th in Europe, but not so long ago we were 26th in Europe.

“If we can get to 15th that really does transform things and open up much better access to European competitions.

“It’s great news that we’ve got three teams in Europe and we certainly hope Aberdeen can go a couple of steps further and reach the group stages.

“Celtic and Rangers reached the Europa League group stages last season.

“Ideally we can have them as well as Aberdeen getting the groups this season.

“Reaching the groups makes a massive difference for the coefficient as well as financially – and that’s just the Europa League, never mind the Champions League.

“We’re always searching for a transformer for football in this country and European football can be the transformer.”

From 2021 UEFA plan to run a third European competition below the Europa League and Doncaster sees that as a positive for Scotland.

He added: “To make progress in the short term it does boil down to winning games. From 2021 there will be three competitions, which provides more opportunities to get to the group stages.

“We will still only have four European places, but three competitions should allow us to make best use of the slots and give us more opportunities to reach the groups.

“That will be from 2021 to 2024, but the big debate is what happens after 2024.

“There’s a reasonable chance there will be significant changes post-2024. There have been lots of debates and I think it’s very important we keep an open mind.

“Anything that delivers more money, better coefficient points and more access to group stages of competitions sound like good things.

“There are only 80 group stage spots in the two competitions at the moment, but if we were to have 128 spots across three competitions that will only make it easier for Scottish teams and help Scottish teams.

“I want people to keep an open mind because if we are able to create change which makes it easier for our top clubs in Europe, that can only help the Scottish game because then finishing in the top four places domestically becomes more important.”