Ex-Aberdeen player Whyte on Dubai trip: ‘It is good for the boys to mix and get a bit of sun on their back’

Former Pittodrie captain Derek Whyte believes Aberdeen will reap the benefits of a week in the sun in Dubai.

Whyte was previously business development manager and academy coach for the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence, where the Dons will be training.

Aberdeen jet out to the Middle East tomorrow.

In January 2013 Whyte brought out Dons boss Derek McInnes and No 2 Tony Docherty to the Jebel Ali facility following their exit from Bristol City for a charity Scotland-England game.

It clearly made an impression as this is the third straight winter they have taken the Dons to Dubai to train at the facilities.

Whyte said: “Dubai will be great for Aberdeen, especially after playing nine games in a month over December, which is crazy. When you are out in the warm weather in Dubai you can walk through things in training.

“Whereas if they were in Aberdeen at this time of year they all have hoodies, gloves and scarves on and just want the training done to get back inside for the heat.

“The quality of the weather is a lot better because it is hot out here and baltic in Aberdeen now. They are staying at the Jebel Ali Hotel again and the facilities and food are fantastic.

“It is good for the boys to mix together and get a bit of sun on their back.

“I have seen them training out here in Dubai and Derek works them hard. When Aberdeen have come back from their time in Dubai they have gone on a decent run of form and will be looking for that again.

“Derek and Tony have been very successful in the cup runs with the number of finals and semi-finals and I believe that will continue.”

Now 50, Whyte is loving life in Dubai after 14 years in the city.

The former Scotland international, who starred for Aberdeen from 1998 to 2003, is Business Development Manager (O&G) at Torishima Service Solutions.

The oil and gas company is based in the Jebel Ali South area of the city.

He may be soaking up the sun in the United Arab Emirates, but he is also grafting hard and loving it.

Whyte said: “I played in a generation where we earned money, but nothing like in football now.

“I like working. I get bored quite easily and even if I am away on holiday for a week I want to get back into work.

“People ask me the question if I am jealous of the money players make now. I am not. The generation I was in earned more than the one before.

“I love getting up in the morning and going to work every day.

“I had one spell in my life in 2004 when I was sacked by Partick Thistle (as co-manager) and was out of work for about three months. Just after that I ended up working in my mate’s pub just to get out of the house.

“Then I went to Dubai after that at the start of 2005 and have worked here ever since. I am grateful for that.”

The Aberdeen players will mix with ex-pats at the golf day and also after the friendly match at the weekend.

He said: “There are a lot of Aberdonians in the oil and gas industry out here in Dubai and it is great for them to see the players and mix with them.”