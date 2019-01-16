Irvine looks back on Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup nightmare at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview

Brian Irvine featured as Aberdeen crashed to a shock Scottish Cup defeat against Stenhousemuir – but he says history won’t repeat itself on Saturday.

In February 1995 the second division Warriors dumped the Dons 2-0 at Ochilview in round four.

Irvine came on as a sub as Tommy Steele’s second-half double sent the Reds tumbling out.

The centre-back, who made 383 appearances for Aberdeen in 12 years at Pittodrie, rates the upset in Roy Aitken’s second game in charge as the low point of the poor 1994/95 season.

But he doesn’t think Stenny can repeat the feat when the side propping up League One visit the Granite City on Saturday.

The 53-year-old said: “It’s something that is not a happy memory. It was a bad result, an unbelievable result, really.

“Stenhousemuir were doing well at the time under Terry Christie.

“They are well organised and it was typical Scottish Cup early round conditions. It was wet and the pitch was heavy and muddy.

“It’s a game that I’ve tried to put to the back of my mind because of what happened.

“I can remember coming on and Stenny had been well on top and on that day they deserved their win. I remember a goal being scored from a corner after I came on.

“It was a terrible result for us and a big shock – but I have to say it would be a bigger shock now.

“That’s because I don’t see Stenhousemuir getting a result – there is no way I can see them beating Aberdeen on Saturday.

“In 1995 they were playing well in their league and even though it was a lower league, that combined with us struggling at the time made a shock more possible.

“No disrespect to Stenhousemuir – but there is no way they are going to get a result this time.

“It’s just a case for me of how many it is going to be. Aberdeen are doing well and Stenhousemuir are struggling in League One.

“Those things are all in Aberdeen’s favour.

“When we played the factors seemed more in their favour in terms of form and Stenhousemuir being at home.

“This has nothing to suggest there will be an upset. That’s not to say Aberdeen should be complacent but if the players go about their job properly it should be a performance for the supporters to enjoy and a victory.”

The 1994/95 season was a tough one for the Dons and for Irvine personally.

On the pitch the Reds struggled and with the club embroiled in a relegation battle, club legend Willie Miller was sacked as manager.

Aitken came in and guided Aberdeen to a 2-0 win over Rangers at Pittodrie in his first match before defeat to Stenny.

Irvine was out of contract in the summer of 1995 and having been out of the team he was contemplating potentially being released after 10 years at the club.

However, for him and the club the cup shock acted as a catalyst as the Dons stayed up by beating Dunfermline in the Premier Division play-off. Irvine played an influential role in the run-in and won himself a new contract.

He added: “It was a difficult season for us and for me personally it was also very difficult.

“I was in a position where I was out of contract at the end of the season and hadn’t been playing so it looked as if I was going to be released after 11 or 12 years at the end of the season.

“It was a tough season. We weren’t playing well and then Willie Miller left as manager.

“Roy Aitken came in and we had beaten Rangers but hit a real low point in losing to Stenhousemuir.

“Then that coupled with my own situation meant it was very difficult.

“Thankfully we were able to escape relegation trouble after that.”