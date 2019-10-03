Irvine backs Devlin for Dark Blue debut

Dons legend Brian Irvine hopes Mikey Devlin can take his chance with Scotland.

The Aberdeen defender was named in Steve Clarke’s international squad for this month’s Euro 2020 qualifying double header with Russia and San Marino.

It’s Clarke’s third squad as national team boss and Devlin has been selected in all of them.

The 26-year-old has yet to win a Scotland cap, but Irvine – who won nine caps between 1990 and 1994 – reckons he will get his chance soon.

And he hopes Devlin, pictured, can take his opportunity at international level when it arises.

Irvine said: “I’m delighted for Mikey to be in the Scotland squad again.

“The Scotland manager sees something in Mikey and if he can get a cap that will be the icing on the cake for him.

“The experience of having been in the squad will help his development as a player.

“He has been doing well with Aberdeen and he knows he needs to keep that up at club level.

“The chances will come as they have with Scott McKenna and when the opportunity is there it’s up to Mikey to take it.

“He’s untested at international level, but it may depend on the opposition as to whether he gets a cap.

“If he was going in against Belgium that might not be ideal for a first cap.

“But with Russia and Sam Marino the next two games they may be good for Mikey to bed into the national team.

“Hopefully, he can keep learning and improving.”

Irvine is a big fan of Devlin, who joined Aberdeen from Hamilton Accies in January 2018.

He admires Devlin’s approach to his defensive work and believes he could do an important job for Scotland.

Irvine added: “As a former centre-half I really enjoy watching him play. Whenever I see Aberdeen play I always watch Mikey closely.

“I see a lot of positives in the way he plays. Defensively there’s no frills and he gets the job done.

“That’s what the job of a defender is – to win tackles, win headers and organise his back four.

“On the ball it’s about playing a simple ball up the line or into a midfielder.

“The stock skills you need to be a good defender, Mikey has them all in his armoury.

“Some defenders are expected to play great passes and to try to play out from the back all the time.

“But I’m not so interested in that. It’s more about being defensively sound first and foremost.

“I’ve been delighted to see him do well for Aberdeen and also be involved with the national team.”