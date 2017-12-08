Dons hopeful at least one of injured trio could travel for Dundee Premiership clash

Aberdeen are in a sweat over the fitness of Stevie May and Gary Mackay-Steven as they face three players being ruled out through injury for tonight’s clash at Dundee.

Both striker May and midfielder Mackay-Steven were set to assessed this morning, with Reds boss Derek McInnes hopeful at least one would be able to travel to Dens Park.

Midfielder Greg Tansey will definitely miss the Premiership clash with a groin injury.

Striker May faces a battle to be fit as his ankle is still swollen and bruised following a horror challenge from Ryan Jack in the 2-1 loss to Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Summer signing May underwent a scan this week, which confirmed the injury was not as bad as initially feared.

Mackay-Steven sustained a dead leg in the 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.

U20 coach Paul Sheerin had been lined up to take the Reds tonight, but that will now be Derek McInnes following his decision to remain at Pittodrie.

Rangers had made an approach to talk to McInnes about the vacant managerial position at Ibrox.

That was rejected by Dons chairman Stewart Milne and two days later McInnes followed suit.

Sheerin said: “Greg Tansey is definitely out and Gary Mackay-Steven and Stevie May are our biggest doubts at the minute.

“As things stand both May and Mackay-Steven are more against than on for making it.”

May was left poleaxed on the pitch following the challenge from former Aberdeen skipper Jack, who joined the Ibrox club during the summer.

Sheerin said: “Stevie went for a scan and fortunately everything is okay and stable within the joints.

“It is just bad bruising and the swelling is still there a wee bit, so it is just a case of trying to shift that.

“Fortunately, it is not as bad as it could have been.”

Rangers appealed that dismissal, but it was overturned. After the independent referees’ panel ruling, Jack, who has been sent off four times this term with two successful appeals, will miss Rangers’ next two matches before serving an extra game ban.

Sheerin said: “You don’t want to see boys banned, but I would have been surprised if the appeal was upheld, in all honesty.”