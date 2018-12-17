Injured Dons defender Mikey Devlin to see specialist in London

Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin was today visiting a specialist in London to further assess the foot tendon injury that has ruled him out for six games.

Devlin has been side-lined since suffering the injury while on international duty with the Scotland squad last month.

The 25-year-old is definitely out of tomorrow’s Premiership clash with Dundee and Dons boss Derek McInnes’ confirmed Devin is a doubt for Saturday’s game with Hearts.

Winger Gary Mackay-Steven is also ruled out of tomorrow’s match with second-bottom Dundee with concussion but could get the go ahead to face the Jambos.

Mackay-Steven has been out since being knocked unconscious in the 1-0 Betfred Cup final loss to Celtic at Hampden.

McInnes said: “Mikey and Gary are still out for tomorrow night against Dundee.

“Mikey is set to see a specialist in London today just to try and get a follow up on where he is.

“It is just to get some advice on it, not because we are overly worried about it.

“It would be great to have him back in December.

“Mikey will miss tonight and I think he will miss Saturday.

“Gary will miss tonight but will have a chance for Hearts.”

On Devlin, McInnes added: “It would be great to have Mikey back for games in December.

“He has certainly got a chance.

“Hopefully today we shed a wee bit more light and get a bit more positive news from the specialist that he can maybe push on.”