IN PICTURES: Relive Aberdeen’s brilliant win streak over Ross County

Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen have enjoyed a remarkable run of wins against northern rivals Ross County.

The Dons will no doubt look to continue this winning streak this weekend, while Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell’s men will be desperate to put a stop to it.

County’s losing run against the Reds dates back to February 2017 and stretches across six games.

The last time they triumphed over the Reds was in December 2016 when they won 2-1 in Dingwall – the location on Saturday’s clash.

31/08/2019 Aberdeen 3-0 Ross County – Staggies rue defensive woes

Aberdeen eased past Ross County in their first meeting of the 2019/20 season.

Greg Leigh opened the scoring after rising to a Ryan Hedges cross.

Then County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw conceded a penalty by taking out Lewis Ferguson, after tangling with defender Callum Morris.

The penalty was converted by Sam Cosgrove.

Errors cost County again after the restart, Hedges taking advantage of lax play from Laidlaw and ex-Don Richard Foster to add a third.

31/01/2018 Ross County 2-4 Aberdeen – McLean and Rooney prove double trouble

A breathtaking first half saw the Dons storm into a 3-0 lead in Dingwall.

A Kenny McLean shot proved too powerful to keep out, while Adam Rooney scored twice to put McInnes’ men in control.

Aberdeen continued on the front foot in the second half.

A mistake from County keeper Scott Fox gifted McLean his second, but two late goals from Alex Schalk almost revived the homes side before the final whistle.

28/10/2017 Aberdeen 2-1 Ross County – Christie and McLean cancel out Gardyne strike

County took an early lead against the run of play at Pittodrie, with Michael Gardyne’s 30-yard shot worming its way underneath Dons goalkeeper Joe Lewis.

Ryan Christie equalised for the Reds shortly after, lashing a shot into the top corner.

Aberdeen completed the comeback after Jamie Lindsay tripped Graeme Shinnie in the box to concede a penalty.

McLean converted from the spot, smashing the ball into the top right corner.

12/08/2017 Ross County 1-2 Aberdeen – Reynolds volley begins fightback

The Staggies got off to the best possible start in Dingwall.

Craig Curran’s glancing header opened the scoring after 90 seconds.

Aberdeen fought back and Mark Reynolds equalised for the Dons with his first goal since 2015 – a superb volley.

Shay Logan scored the winner, nodding home from a Gary Mackay-Steven cross after 71 minutes.

County hit the crossbar in stoppage time but finished the game empty handed.

25/02/2017 Aberdeen 1-0 Ross County – Rooney effort proves just enough

County gave the Dons a real battle at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen went into the game as firm favourites, being on a run of nine wins from ten.

But the Dandies had to rely on a fortunate goal from Adam Rooney, who capitalised on a deflection from County captain Andrew Davies in the 69th minute.

Rooney was able to knock the ball into the goal with his shin.

11/02/2017 Ross County 0-1 Aberdeen – County defence broken late

Shay Logan grabbed a late goal to break a resolute County defence in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

Both teams had early chances, with a Niall McGinn shot being tipped over the bar by Scott Fox, while Michael Gardyne was denied by a perfectly-timed tackle from Joe Lewis.

The Dons took control in the second half but couldn’t find a way through, until Logan’s 87th minute shot went in off the post.

County nearly equalised through late pressure, but Aberdeen stood firm.