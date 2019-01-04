EXCLUSIVE: Dow ‘delighted’ to rejoin Peterhead after agreeing Ross County exit

Ryan Dow hopes to be part of a title-winning side after joining Peterhead for the rest of the season.

The attacker has been on-loan to the Blue Toon from Ross County since September but has now joined permanently until the end of the campaign.

SPFL rules prevent players from featuring for more than two clubs in one season so after playing for the Staggies prior to his loan move the only side Dow could join after leaving the Dingwall team was the Buchan outfit.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed his time with the Blue Toon so far and hopes to help them win League Two this term.

Dow, who is Balmoor boss Jim McInally’s son-in-law, said: “I’m just delighted to get my future sorted. I’ve really enjoyed the first part of the season being on-loan at Peterhead.

“Then with the two clubs in a season rule and having played for Ross County earlier in the season meant that if I was leaving I couldn’t play for anyone else.

“It’s been great playing every week – I want to do that for the rest of the season.

“I want to be part of something special because we are fighting to win the league. It’s been good playing every week and in a winning team.”

Ideally Dow would still like to be playing full-time football, but he hopes strong displays between now and the end of the season for Peterhead will entice full-time sides to make him an offer in the summer for next season.

The former Dundee United player who joined Ross County in 2016 added: “I believe in my own ability and I believe that (next season) will take care of itself.

“If teams are interested in me then we will need to talk in the summer.

“I still think I’m good enough to play at a full-time level.

“But over the last few weeks I’ve not really thought about that because I’ve been enjoying it so much with Peterhead.

“Whatever happens in the summer will take care of itself. If I perform week-in week-out and go back to full-time it will be good.

“But right now it’s about enjoying my football again and playing every week.”

Peterhead manager McInally said: “I’m delighted to be able to sign Ryan until the end of the season.

“There was talk of trying to extend the loan, but I didn’t really see a lot of point in that so it’s good he’s signed the release and has joined us.

“It’s up to Ryan now that he’s with us to try to win himself a full-time deal somewhere for next season.

“Hopefully that means we benefit from that through his performances as he tries to go back to full-time next season.

“He has really stood out for us in some games and I hope that continues. He also gives me a lot of options because he can play out wide, through the middle or as a striker.”

Peterhead are three points adrift of League Two leaders Edinburgh City with a game in hand. Tomorrow Clyde visit Balmoor – the Bully Wee are five points behind the Blue Toon in third.

McInally added: “It’s a big game, but perhaps bigger for them because they may feel they need to win the game to stay close to us.”