I saw the city and saw how big Aberdeen was and I thought this was the right step – Ojo

Dons new boy Funso Ojo has hailed boss Derek McInnes’ powers of persuasion.

The midfielder has joined Aberdeen on a three-year-contract from Scunthorpe United.

The Reds paid the English League Two side £125,000 for the 27-year-old Belgian.

He becomes Aberdeen’s eighth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Ryan Hedges, Ash Taylor, Curtis Main, Craig Bryson, Jon Gallagher, Greg Leigh and James Wilson.

However, the Dons were not the only club chasing Ojo.

Scottish Premiership rivals Hibs also had a £125,000 offer accepted by Scunthorpe, but the former PSV Eindhoven, Dordrecht and Willem II player chose Aberdeen.

After coming to the Granite City on Friday for discussions with McInnes Ojo was convinced to join the Reds.

When asked about his reasons for choosing the Dons, Ojo said: “All the effort they put into it. At first I did my research online and spoke to certain players.

“I didn’t really want to come up at first based on what people told me, but that’s another lesson I’ve learned.

“I’m 27, but I’m still learning, and you have to come up and see things for yourself and get your own impression.

“When I came up I spoke to the gaffer. Russ Richardson also had a big part to play.

“I saw the city and saw how big the club was and I thought this was the right step for me in my career.

“He (McInnes) was influential because I was in Edinburgh and he was still ringing me.

“He wanted to come and get me from Edinburgh in the middle of the night.

“I said: ‘I’ll come up, I’ll drive myself, don’t worry about it.’

“I came up and he spent a full day with me which made me feel welcome.

“We had talks about football and not only about football because there is more in life than football.

“He touched something in me and was influential in my decision.”

Ojo was also shown Aberdeen’s new training complex at Kingsford which is scheduled for completion in October.

He added: “That was impressive.

“I’ve been at some nice training grounds. But I’m looking forward to this one because everything is going to be new.”

Aberdeen boss McInnes is delighted to have landed Ojo.

With Bryson recovering from an ankle ligament problem and Stephen Gleeson out after knee surgery the Pittodrie gaffer felt he needed to strengthen the central midfield area.

McInnes said: “I couldn’t be more pleased to get Funso. He is a player who will fulfil a key position within my squad.

“He is a very talented player and I am delighted he has decided to come and work with us at Aberdeen. He is as excited as we are about working together and it is satisfying that he sees Aberdeen as the best platform for his future career.”

Another attraction for Ojo was the chance to play in the Europa League.

He is ineligible for Thursday’s first qualifying round second leg against RoPS Rovaniemi in Finland.

But with the Dons leading 2-1 from the first leg Ojo hopes they can progress to face Luxembourg’s CS Fola Esch or Georgia’s Chikhura Sachkhere in the second qualifying round.

He added: “That’s a massive attraction because I’ve played in Europe at my first club (PSV) and I’ve not been in Europe since.

“The Champions League is the highest level but the Europa League is just under it.

“That was a massive attraction and I want to push the lads to get through on Thursday and then we’ll have more games.

“Hopefully I can get some games in Europe and we can get to the group stages.”

Ojo started his career with PSV in the Netherlands before spells with Belgian sides Beerschott and Antwerp.

He then turned out for Dordrecht and Willem II before a switch to Scunthorpe two years ago.

Given his list of former clubs the Red Army may not to be too familiar with how Ojo plays.

But he said: “I want to have the ball at my feet and dictate the game.

“I want to be the link between the manager and the pitch – slow down the game and speed it up.

“I’m a player who makes others around me better.

“I won’t be the stand-out player that people come to the stadium for.

“But I will make sure that the players that people come to watch perform to a really high level.

“I will get the ball to them and make them do what they do.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have also been linked with free agent midfielder James Morrison.

The Scotland international is available after leaving West Brom following 12 years at the Hawthorns.

Hibs and Hearts are also reportedly interested in the 33-year-old and given the Dons have secured Ojo a move for Morrison may seem unlikely.