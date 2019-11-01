I can call Sir Alex any time for advice says Aberdeen boss McInnes

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes revealed club legend Sir Alex Ferguson will take a call from him any time he needs advice.

Britain’s greatest ever manager returned to the Granite City to officially open the £12 million training complex and community sports hub at Kingsford.

Manchester United and Aberdeen great Sir Alex helped herald a new era for the Dons with the opening of Cormack Park.

Sir Alex, who led Aberdeen to Scottish and Euro domination in the 1980s, is always available to pass on guidance to McInnes.

Asked if Sir Alex was on the end of a phone if he needed advice, McInnes said: “Aye. I am fortunate that I have a few people I can contact.

“Sir Alex has always been a huge supporter of everything I do and what we do at the club.

“It was pretty fitting that Sir Alex came up to open the training facility.

“It is a fantastic milestone for the club and great that Sir Alex was able to open it.”

During his time at Pittodrie, Ferguson led Aberdeen to the European Cup Winners’ Cup, European Super Cup, three league titles, four Scottish Cups and the League Cup.

He secured unparalleled success when moving to Manchester United in 1986 with two Champions League titles, 13 league titles, European Cup winners’ Cup, European Super Cup, Club World Cup, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

Sir Alex, 77, believes Cormack Park, which boasts three professional pitches and four other pitches, will be the “envy of many other clubs, not just in Scotland”.

As Sir Alex returned to the club he revolutionised in the ’80s, McInnes revealed he believes this new phase will become a “beacon of footballing excellence”.

McInnes admits there were barriers encountered in delivering the facility, but hailed chairman Stewart Milne and the Pittodrie board for overcoming them.

McInnes said: “I am sure there have been moments in the last few years it was maybe seen as something that may not happen.

“It has been a long time coming.

“From day one when I took over I was shocked at how poor conditions were for the players.

“There has been a lot of energy put into this facility and there have been difficulties trying to finance it.

“The board, the chairman (Milne) and Dave (Cormack, vice-chairman) deserve so much credit for managing to get the job done.

“It will be a fantastic facility for the whole region.

“However, on the professional side of it the facility is something that has been greatly needed and certainly welcome.”

In McInnes’ six-and-a-half years at Pittodrie he has had to source training grounds in the city at locations such as Balgownie playing fields, the Barracks, Countesswells and Aberdeen Sports Village.

No more. Aberdeen believe they will save 10,000 additional hours every year gained from time previously spent on mini-bus journeys to and from facilities across the city.

McInnes believes Cormack Park will be invaluable for the youth academy.

He said: “Academy coaches and our young academy kids will now be playing and training within an environment that is conducive to learning.

“That is immeasurable compared to what (head of AFC youth academy) Neil Simpson’s young coaches have had to put up with.

“For the whole region it will be an elite arena to practice and improve which is what Aberdeen football club should have.

“This facility will enable us to intensify our coaching hours and increase on-pitch time, which is crucial in the development of our players.

“We have been miles behind other clubs in terms of training facilities and now it is finally here we should celebrate it.”

Cormack Park is phase one of a £55m development that will also incorporate a 20,000-seater stadium at Kingsford.

That is scheduled to be completed by summer 2022.

McInnes said: “Once we get the stadium built alongside Cormack Park that will be extra special as it will be something a lot of clubs don’t have.”

The Dons boss had already used Cormack Park prior to opening by showing signing targets around the site.

The £12m facility was key in Funso Ojo and Ryan Hedges signing for the club in the summer.

The manager is confident it will also help to lure top signings in the future.

McInnes said: “Not only will these fantastic new facilities assist us in attracting the best talent to the club, they will now enjoy a professional training base, offering them the opportunity to train in a high-performance environment with best-in-class football medicine, sports science and performance analysis directly on hand.

“Cormack Park will allow AFC to become a beacon for footballing excellence in the north of Scotland and hopefully inspire future generations of Dons players and fans.”