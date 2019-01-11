Aberdeen’s Hoban eyes Scottish Cup return

Returning on-loan defender Tommie Hoban hopes to use Dubai to return from a six-month injury lay-off to face Stenhousemuir.

The on-loan Watford centre-back, pictured, has been sidelined since undergoing surgery on a dislocated shoulder in late August.

He spent his time rehabilitating at his English top-flight parent club but is now back with the Dons for the second half of the season.

Hoban returned to training this week with the Dons in Dubai and hopes the warm-weather camp will have him ready for the Scottish Cup fourth-round tie next Saturday.

He said: “It was very frustrating having been out for the whole of last season – I was hoping to really knuckle down and get a full season under my belt this year.

“It started well and I was loving it at Aberdeen, coming into training every day. The boys were great and made me feel welcome.

“Unfortunately I had a bad fall on the shoulder and dislocated it and it needed surgery.

“It put a halt on it, but I am looking forward to getting back training and hopefully getting a good second half of the season.

“We are using this week for me to integrate back in.

“The shoulder is feeling good, although there are a few niggling bits that I am trying to iron out and get sorted this week and next week. Then it will hopefully be ready for the first game back.”

Hoban remained in close contact with the Dons and was at Hampden to cheer them on in the Betfred Cup semi-final and final.

Hoban said: “It was great to come up and watch the boys and they were unbelievable.

“To see them in those games gave me the incentive to push on with the rehab and keep working hard.”