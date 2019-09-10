Here are the FIFA 20 ratings for all Aberdeen FC players

An online fansite has released the ratings of all the Dons players ahead of this month’s launch of FIFA 20.

The ratings still show Stevie May as a Dons player due to his recent move back to St Johnstone, it’s not known if his club will be updated before the game’s full release on September 27.

According to the stats, Scott McKenna is the Dons’ best outfield player with a score of 72. Joint second is Sam Cosgrove and Craig Bryson with 70. The worst players according to the leaked ratings, are Dean Campbell and Jon Gallagher with 56.

What do you think of the ratings? Use the tool below and upvote those you agree with.