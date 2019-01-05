Aberdeen legend Miller looks back on games in Iran and Saudi Arabia before Reds trip to Dubai

Dubai is not the only city in the Middle East where Aberdeen have played a friendly in searing heat – as they also starred in Iran at the start of a World Tour in 1974.

Aberdeen will jet out to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday for a week-long warm weather training camp.

Boss Derek McInnes hopes to arrange a friendly for next Sunday and the Reds are still working on securing an opponent.

If a match is confirmed it will be the third year in succession the Dons have played a friendly in Dubai, having faced Lokomotiv Tashkent in 2017 (2-0 loss) and FC Bunyodkor (2-1 win), both from Uzbekistan, the previous year.

However, Aberdeen had previously played in the Middle East when they lost 2-0 to Persepolis in Tehran, Iran, in May 1974.

At the time Persepolis were the reigning Iranian league champions and the Dons had to face them at an altitude in excess of 1,500m with little preparation.

Dons legend Willie Miller played in that game and reckons Derek McInnes’ Reds will face more favourable conditions in Dubai.

Miller said: “After the 1973-74 season we had a tour of Australia and flew into Iran on the way there. While there, we played Persepolis at altitude.

“We got off the plane, had a training session and then the next day played that game.

“Then we were right back on the plane to head to Singapore.

“That was one of my experiences of playing in the desert and it was a painful one, having to play at altitude without any altitude training.

“But conditions will be much more favourable for Aberdeen than when we played in Iran all those years ago.”

Gothenburg Great Miller also played in the Persian Gulf heat with Scotland in 1988 in a friendly under Andy Roxburgh.

The Scots drew 2-2 on February 17 at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in front of 20,000 fans, with many of them sitting on sofas.

Miller started the game and was replaced by current Scotland boss Alex McLeish at half-time.

He said: “When we got to the stadium for the game it didn’t have any stands. It was just raised banks all around the stadium.

“Then they started bringing out these big sofas.

“So they had these big sofas for the Saudis and the fans were invited to come and sit on them to watch the game.”

Aberdeen will again be based at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence, the facility they have used for the previous two years. The facility has three fully-lit international-size pitches, a floodlit Fifa 2-star surface and artificial pitch.

Miller believes the financial outlay on taking the Dons out to the sun for a week is money well spent and will pay dividends in the second half of the season.

He said: “Everyone will have their own opinion on whether the club should be spending that kind of money to go away and what the benefits are.

“However, allowing them to work in the sun will recharge the batteries and give the players some relaxation.

“There will be the opportunity to work in good conditions while the weather may not be that great back home in Aberdeen.

“It is a good team bonding exercise as well as it allows players the opportunity to get to know one another even better.

“Rather than go back home after training, they are with one another for 24 hours a day, for a week.

“It is a very good idea as I don’t see any point in having a winter break and just staying at home.

“The chance is there to have a break in the sun and freshen things, so they are right to take it.

“Dubai is probably the perfect place to go. The training facilities and accommodation will be great.

“It has worked well in the past for Aberdeen and I see no reason why it won’t work for them again.”