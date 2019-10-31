Happy McInnes claims Aberdeen are still on target

Boss Derek McInnes remains confident his under-pressure side can still hit their targets this season.

Aberdeen rallied from Sunday’s 4-0 home humiliation by Celtic by overcoming Hamilton 1-0 away.

Having also lost 5-0 to Rangers this season McInnes admits the Reds are way off the Old Firm at the minute.

However, with an injury crisis now ending the Dons boss is convinced their season will get back on track.

McInnes, however, faces a sweat on the fitness of midfielder Craig Bryson after he rolled his ankle at Hamilton.

Bryson had returned to the starting line-up for the first time in six weeks but was taken off at half-time as a precaution.

McInnes said: “We are a long way off the Old Firm at the minute but I certainly think we can still be a very competitive team and win games.

“We are a good bit away from taking Celtic on at the minute.

“However, we feel we can be quietly confident we can meet what we set out at the start of this season with the squad.

“What we can do is work away, pick up three points and keep momentum going.

“We still have loads of the season as we are only 11 league games in.

“It is still early for making any rash predictions.

“We feel we are getting one or two back now and Ash Taylor will be back for the weekend. It is good to get those bodies back.”

McInnes accepts it will take more than a 1-0 win at Hamilton to make up for the heavy loss to Celtic at the weekend.

However, he praised his squad for showing the character to secure a win after that setback.

He said: “The fall-out from Sunday was expected by me although it maybe wasn’t expected by some.

“I’m learning about my players and they’re learning about the demands of playing for Aberdeen.

“They’ve got to respond. The test of any player, of any man, is showing that enthusiasm between failures and disappointments.

“You have to go again. That is the game, there is no point still sitting, sucking your thumb and dwelling on Sunday.

“We had to be ready for Hamilton and I am pleased with the players’ focus.

“It doesn’t take away Sunday but it makes us feel a bit better about ourselves.”

Bryson started only his fifth game for the Dons since his summer signing.

The midfielder had recovered from an ankle injury but suffered another scare in the first half on the same ankle.

McInnes opted to substitute him at half-time and hopes that caution will pay off for Saturday’s home clash with Kilmarnock.

He said: “Craig rolled his ankle as he landed but wanted to play on and he probably could have.

“However, with the history of his ankle in recent weeks and with the surface, although the surface was good, there is still that concern when players are landing on it.

“We just made what we thought was the right decision. It was another 45 minutes to add to the 45 Craig played on Sunday.

“Hopefully by taking him off he is fit and available for the weekend.”

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson netted the vital goal in the 14th minute from a free-kick set-piece delivery from Ryan Hedges.

Scotland Under-21 international Ferguson, 20, returned to the starting line-up having served a two-match suspension.

McInnes said: “I was pleased with the game coming so quickly after Celtic because we could focus on that.

“We had to refocus because we couldn’t do anything about Sunday.

“The time to do something about that was Sunday and we didn’t do it.

“We had to focus the players as the next two games are very important for us.

“We had to try to get a bit of momentum.

“The only thing we were guilty of was not taking more of our opportunities.

“The only thing I’m begrudging is we haven’t won by more.

“The home team will always think they’ve got something in it.”

Hamilton manager Brian Rice said: “I was disappointed to lose a game from a set-play but fair play to Aberdeen for coming up with something.

“We were always in the match and tried to be more of a threat going forward.

“I had a young team out there but they showed they are maturing.

“We are all disappointed to lose.”