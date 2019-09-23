Willie Miller: Good week could set the scene for a great season at Pittodrie

Aberdeen’s performance against Livingston wasn’t very memorable.

But the 2-0 victory the Dons achieved at the Tony Macaroni was crucial at the start of a run of three important games in a week.

After Saturday’s triumph the Reds meet Hearts on Wednesday in the quarter-final of the Betfred Cup before a trip to Ibrox to play Rangers on Saturday.

If the Dons can beat the Jambos at Tynecastle they will progress to the League Cup semi-final and everyone around the club will be buoyed by having a last four game at Hampden to look forward to.

Momentum is a big thing in football.

The Dons have started this week with a victory – replicate that in the capital on Wednesday and Aberdeen will be confident of collecting three points against the Gers in Govan on Saturday.

Although it is early in the season this could still be a week which has a significant impact on Aberdeen’s season.

It started with three points, if it was to end with three points and a cup semi-final berth secured in the middle, it would be a magnificent week.

Nobody can hide the fact that the Dons’ performance on Saturday wasn’t great.

It’s important that is recognised, but the pivotal thing to take out of the game was the ability to get a good result from a mediocre display.

Livingston are a team that have started the season well and they are always difficult to play against at home.

Derek McInnes will be hoping the performances improve from his side, but the result was vital to build momentum for the week ahead.

Football is a results business and the scoreline in West Lothian was exactly what Aberdeen wanted, but the rest of it wasn’t too special.

At times in the second half the Dons were under the cosh for sustained periods.

But it seemed all about getting the win in difficult conditions, because I know players don’t like the artificial surface at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Although the Reds kept a clean sheet Livi were allowed to create too many chances.

But Gary Holt’s side didn’t have a finisher at the top end of the park – if they had, the result may have been different.

The Dons had only two shots on target and scored with both of them.

Nobody will try to say this was a great performance, it was lacklustre in a creative sense with plenty of disjointed play, but the result was all important.

The positive from Saturday is that Aberdeen managed to win 2-0 at a difficult venue when they didn’t play well.

In that context with the injury problems that are limiting the options available to McInnes it was a great result for the Reds.

Supporters will want to see more from the Dons in terms of performances.

But they are still sitting third in the Premiership.

To be in that position without hitting top form and having six players on the sidelines with injury is good news.

Aberdeen will click again soon. In the early Europa League games they produced some exciting performances which whetted the appetite of the Red Army.

The Dons have managed to collect 11 points from six games in the league without quite reaching those same heights.

But there’s no doubt that they are capable of producing better displays, which is encouraging ahead of visiting Tynecastle and Ibrox.