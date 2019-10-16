‘McInnes has to go out and attack teams’ – Aberdeen goalscoring legend McDougall

Pittodrie scoring legend Frank McDougall today called for the under-fire Dons to go on the attack and “have a go”.

Aberdeen have only one victory from the previous five games and face a vital double-header with Motherwell and Celtic.

There have been murmurs of discontent among supporters during that run directed at the results and style of play.

An injury crisis reached its nadir with eight out for the 5-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

Yet McDougall insists injuries are no excuse for the Ibrox loss where the Reds looked “terrified” and “had no heart”.

He has challenged the Dons to go on the front foot and attack opponents, starting at Well.

He said: “There is a lot of stress on managers now and McInnes has to go out and attack teams and not play the way they have.

“Attack. If you get beat 5-0 like Ibrox at least you have had a go.

“Aberdeen looked terrified at Ibrox and had no heart.

“However, they have done well at Ibrox in recent seasons.

“If you go back to the Scottish Cup final (2-1 loss to Celtic, May 2017), Aberdeen had a real go at Celtic and could have won it.

“The fans were happy with that because the team had a go and went on the attack.

“However, if fans start to get on top of the team and not a lot of them are going to games that is down to the manager.

“The players need to at least have a go. You are playing for the jersey.”

In the aftermath of the loss to Rangers, boss McInnes challenged his team to come out swinging with a battling performance against Hibs. They battled back from a goal and a man down to salvage a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie.

Striker Sam Cosgrove netted the vital equaliser against Hibs, his 14th goal of the season. The closest contender to Cosgrove in the Pittodrie scoring charts is summer signing Ryan Hedges, who has netted three.

The club’s other two recognised senior strikers – Curtis Main and James Wilson – have yet to score during this campaign.

McDougall, Scotland’s top scorer in the 1984-85 season when the Dons won the league, warned they cannot rely solely on Cosgrove to deliver goals.

He said: “Cosgrove is scoring goals and doing his job but Aberdeen need other players to score and help him. They cannot rely on one guy scoring goals for you every week.

“That does not work… unless it is Frank McDougall.”

Signed from St Mirren by Sir Alex Ferguson in 1984, McDougall was brought in as replacement for Mark McGhee, who had moved to German giants Hamburg.

McDougall netted 24 goals in his debut season, which included three defeats of Rangers, as the Reds retained the league title.

Aberdeen lost their grasp of the league crown the following season but McDougall still netted 20 goals as the Reds lifted both the League Cup and Scottish Cup. He also netted all four goals in a 4-1 defeat of Celtic in November 1985.

After two sensational seasons, he was plagued by a back problem and had to retire prematurely at just 28.

He had to deal with setbacks and disappointments in his career and has urged the Dons to bounce back from their slump.

McDougall, now 61, said: “It wasn’t acceptable at Ibrox as they were over-run by a Rangers side who wanted to win more.

“Aberdeen never had a shot at goal. It is how you respond after a bad result. After drawing with Hibs there was the international break and now Aberdeen need to pick themselves up and get on with it. Everyone has been talking about injuries but you need players to come in and still do the business.

“The players you bring in for those out injured still have to be up to the task of playing against teams like Rangers and Celtic.

“No disrespect to Hibs and Hearts but games against Celtic and Rangers are bigger.

“It is a task to beat them and players should relish it because it is great when you do.”

Although only eight games into the Premiership campaign, the Dons, in fourth position, already trail league leaders Rangers by nine points.

McInnes’ Reds are seven points behind defending champions Celtic.

Having secured a league runners-up spot to Celtic for four consecutive years, the Dons finished fourth last season.

McDougall fears the status quo that made Scottish football a stale two-horse race for so long has returned.

He said: “As much as I don’t want to say it, now it will probably be a case of Aberdeen fighting for third.

“You cannot kid yourself on.

“It is OK saying we would love them to be first or second in the Premiership.

“However, in reality in this day and age, and looking at the way they are going, Aberdeen will be third.

“Celtic will be first or second along with Rangers.

“It will be back to the old situation.

“Aberdeen have been knocking on the door for the last five or six years and I just hope that they can sustain that.”