Goalkeeper Mair leaves Aberdeen for Norwich City

by Ryan Cryle
25/06/2019, 12:08 pm
Archie Mair in action for Aberdeen.
Norwich City have signed goalkeeper Archie Mair from Aberdeen.

Mair will go into the Canaries under-23s team for the coming season.

Mair, 18, made nine appearances for the Dons reserve team last term.

He has played at several age groups for Scotland.

Breaking