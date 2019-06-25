Goalkeeper Mair leaves Aberdeen for Norwich City

Norwich City have signed goalkeeper Archie Mair from Aberdeen.

Mair will go into the Canaries under-23s team for the coming season.

We are delighted to announce to signing of goalkeeper Archie Mair on a long-term contract from Aberdeen. #ncfc Archie will initially join our Under-23s for the upcoming season. Welcome Archie! 👊 pic.twitter.com/MWIglpch6A — Norwich City Academy (@NorwichCityAcad) June 25, 2019

Mair, 18, made nine appearances for the Dons reserve team last term.

He has played at several age groups for Scotland.