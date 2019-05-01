Goalkeeper Lewis agrees new five-year Aberdeen deal

Aberdeen have announced goalkeeper Joe Lewis has signed a new five-year contract.

The Dons revealed the deal on Twitter:

BREAKING NEWS We are delighted to announce that our number 1, Joe Lewis has signed a new 5 year contract to remain at Pittodrie until 2024!#StandFree pic.twitter.com/t2APrS3jBV — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 1, 2019

The Reds stopper – a former England Under-21 international – has chalked up 139 appearances for the Dons, and 53 clean sheets, since signing in 2016.

Boss Derek McInnes said: “This is a really significant signing for the club.

“The length of the contract illustrates what we think of Joe and that we want him to be part of this club going forward. It also demonstrates how happy he is at AFC, which is great to see.

“It’s a real boost for us at a time when we are going to lose a number of key players this summer and it’s great to see a player of Joe’s calibre show that level of commitment to the club.”