GMS linked with New York move

Aberdeen’s Gary Mackay-Steven is in talks with New York City – according to reports.

The winger, 28, is with the Dons in Dubai for a warm weather training camp during the Scottish Premiership’s winter break, but has been linked with the MLS side.

The former Celtic and Dundee United player is the final six months of his contract with the Reds and has been free to talk to clubs about signing a pre-contract agreement to join in the summer since January 1.

New York City are managed by Domènec Torrent and are part of the City Football Group which also owns Manchester City, Australian team Melbourne City and Club Atlético Torque in Uruguay.