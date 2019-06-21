Miller: Premiership fixture card can help Aberdeen build early season momentum

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller believes the team’s opening fixtures give them the chance to build early Premiership momentum.

The Dons start the new season against Hearts at Pittodrie before away matches against St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

Ross County and St Johnstone follow in the Granite City before a trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena to play Livingston and a visit to Ibrox to tackle Rangers.

Then the Reds have Hibs at home, Motherwell away, Celtic at Pittodrie and Hamilton away to complete the opening group of fixtures.

Pittodrie icon Miller, who skippered the Dons to 12 trophies and made 797 appearances in red, believes the schedule gives Derek McInnes’ men the chance to rack up plenty of points early on.

He said: “It’s as good a start as Aberdeen could get really. What you want early in a season is to get some momentum going before you meet Celtic and Rangers.

“So to not play either of them until the seventh game is good news.

“If you’re drawn against Rangers or Celtic, especially away from home, early on they are difficult games to play in.

“Hearts at home first is good because everyone wants to start with a home game. I think that opening section will please Derek.

“Although the games won’t be easy, if you can build points early on then it gives you momentum and builds up confidence.

“It also takes away some pressure with people asking how people how the team will shape up.”