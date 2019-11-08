Gallagher focused on football as Aberdeen and Atlanta sort out his future

Aberdeen and Atlanta United are set to thrash out the future of Jon Gallagher – but the loan star is focused on what happens on the pitch.

The 23-year-old’s deal at Pittodrie expires in January and boss Derek McInnes is keen to extend that to the whole season.

Aberdeen and Gallagher’s parent club from the American MLS have already had talks about the possibility of extending the attacker’s time in Scotland.

Gallagher is content to let them decide where he will be in the New Year as he does not want to be distracted from his priority of helping the Dons campaign.

On his future, Gallagher said: “I think the two clubs will be taking care of most of that. I am not really in the middle of any of it.

“They just tell me to focus on my football which I have been so we will see what decision is made between the two of them.

“I am not really thinking that far ahead because if I do I could get caught up and distracted.

“I am just trying to do well in the present because that is really all I can control at the moment.”

Gallagher made an immediate impact on his arrival from the States and started all six games in the Europa League.

His versatility has been utilised having featured at full-back, in midfield, on the wing and in the No 10 role for the Reds.

He said: “I have really enjoyed it at Aberdeen.

“It has been great for myself both on and off the pitch as I have learned a lot about myself.

“I am continuing to grow.

“I came over here with a pretty open mind and didn’t really know what to expect.

“Obviously I knew the style of play would be a little different as I was brought up in the UK.

“I have that background so I am used to that British style of football which is very fast-paced and physical.

“I felt like I could adapt to it pretty quickly and think I have.”

Aberdeen are gunning for a third successive victory when they face Ross County tomorrow.

Following the humiliating 4-0 loss to Celtic the Dons rallied with wins against Kilmarnock (3-0) and Hamilton (1-0).

Gallagher insists the Reds have displayed their character in bouncing back from that setback against the champions.

He said: “We know that we are better than the result against Celtic.

“We knew we had the squad to go out and prove that.

“That bit of adversity always tests the team but we have strength in the squad and a good group of lads. We are confident that we can get the job done with whatever group we put out on the pitch.

“A bit of adversity allows you to show that we are better than what happened against Celtic.

“That we can bounce back and we have done that in the last few matches.

“It is about getting that momentum going and hopefully getting another win before the international break. Two wins on the bounce has been good for confidence.

“Now we have another chance to go up to third spot this weekend depending on results elsewhere.

“We will just concentrate on ourselves, however, and hopefully we will get the job done at Ross County.”