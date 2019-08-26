McInnes calls for Aberdeen to replicate Celtic and Rangers’ winning mentality

Boss Derek McInnes today demanded struggling Aberdeen adopt the Old Firm winning mentality.

McInnes was left frustrated as the misfiring Reds were held to a 0-0 stalemate at Kilmarnock.

It is the fourth game in the last five that Aberdeen have failed to score.

McInnes warned his players need to quickly learn that drawing is not good enough for the Dons.

After dropping more Premiership points, McInnes cautioned that if any new signings believed a point was an acceptable result at their previous club they need a reality check now they are at Pittodrie.

In a forgettable day for the Dons defender Scott McKenna also limped off injured in the first half.

McKenna suffered a hamstring tear and the Dons are awaiting the results of a scan to determune how severe the injury is.

The defender is a doubt for Saturday’s clash with Ross County at Pittodrie.

McInnes said: “I spoke to the players after the game.

“Whether they have been here for a while, whether they are players I have given contracts to or players that have just arrived.

“We have always prided ourselves on having a type of Old Firm mentality home and away in that we set out to win every game.

“That is what we are searching for at the minute.

“If any of the players are pleased with themselves going back with a 0-0 and thinking that is not the worst result.

“Maybe that would have been a good result for their previous clubs but a draw feels like a defeat for Aberdeen – and so it should.

“Wherever players have come from, 0-0 isn’t an acceptable performance or result. We need to do more to win games.

“Our whole performance was a bit underwhelming and we were a bit safe.

“I thought we were OK, but OK doesn’t get the job done.”

The Dons have taken just one point from their last two Premiership games having lost 1-0 at St Mirren.

They also lost both legs in the Europa League to crash out at the third qualifying round 4-0 on aggregate to HNK Rijeka.

It took extra time, secured by an injury time equaliser, to scrape past Championship Dundee in the League Cup.

McInnes warned his players must quickly find that winning mentality.

He said: “For the new players who have come in they need to get equipped.

“And for the players who have been here for a while need to be equipped to win more games.

“That was not a good point for us and we need to grasp that sooner than later.”

McInnes is sweating on the results of a scan on McKenna’s hamstring tear.

The injury could also put McKenna’s involvement with the Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers with Russia and Belgium in doubt.

He said: “He slipped going into it (a clearance) and has felt a tear in his hamstring.

“We won’t know the result of the scan but you would have to say he will be clearly at risk for Ross County and clearly at risk for the Scotland games.”

McKenna suffered the injury when losing his footing on the artificial surface.

Aberdeen’s Shaleum Logan also required treatment on the pitch early on for a shoulder injury when losing his footing on the surface.

Having first laid an artificial surface in 2015, Kilmarnock replaced the Rugby Park pitch this summer with a surface that received Fifa Quality Pro status.

McInnes insists players of both sides found it difficult on the surface.

He said: “They soaked the pitch at half time and players were slipping left, right and centre.

“It was difficult and wasn’t easy on the foot for the players.”

The temperature sizzled in Kilmarnock. Asked if the heat was a factor, McInnes said: “Who knows?

“We were not running about in it but both teams looked a little leggy towards the end.

“You have to deal with the conditions.

“I was more concerned with how many players were slipping on the pitch.”