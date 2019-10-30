Memory match: When Fyvie was star of the show for Aberdeen at Hamilton

After their drubbing by Celtic, Aberdeen head to Hamilton in need of a win.

It was in similar circumstances that Mark McGhee’s Dons headed to New Douglas Park in August 2009.

The Reds had started the campaign with an 8-1 aggregate Uefa Cup loss to Sigma Olomouc before defeat to the Hoops at Pittodrie in the Premier League opener.

However, against the Accies, Aberdeen found their feet, with 16-year-old debutant Fraser Fyvie the star of the show.

The teenager helped set up chances for Charlie Mulgrew, Sone Aluko and Lee Miller in the early stages, all of which were held by current Dons keeper Tomas Cerny.

Midway through the first half the Reds did hit the front when Darren Mackie was fouled by Martin Canning 22 yards out. Mulgrew stepped up and curled a magnificent free-kick into the left corner.

Just before the half hour Andy Considine made it 2-0 when he volleyed home at the back post from Mulgrew’s delivery from the left flank.

Shortly after the hour another Mulgrew cross set up Chris Maguire and the striker flashed an angled volley beyond Cerny.

Boss McGhee said: “They worked harder than they did when we played Celtic and earned the win.

“The performances of teenagers Jonathan Crawford and Fraser Fyvie was the most pleasing aspect.

“Fyvie was industrious and it was good our fans got a wee taste of what he’s about.”