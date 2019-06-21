Full Fixture List: Aberdeen to begin 2019/20 season at home to Hearts

Aberdeen will begin the 2019/20 Premiership campaign against Hearts at Pittodrie.

The fixtures for the new league season have this morning been revealed. After they meet Craig Levein’s team in the north-east, the Reds travel to St Mirren and Kilmarnock, before home games against newly-promoted Ross County and St Johnstone.

On September 21, Derek McInnes’ men are at the Tony Macaroni Arena to face Livingston, before their first meeting with Rangers – which is at Ibrox on September 28.

The earliest midweek game is a long trip to Hamilton on Oct 30.

The first Celtic match is four days before on October 26 at home.

Rangers at Pittodrie kicks off the hectic December period, with Steven Gerrard’s side travelling up on the fourth of the month. Christmas Day is book-ended by a trip to Parkhead (December 21) and Livi in the north-east (December 26).

The last fixture of 2019 is Hearts at Tynecastle on December 29 and the first game after the winter break is Motherwell at home on January 22.

Remarkably, Hearts are also Aberdeen’s final game before the Premiership split when they again visit Pittodrie on April 4.

Aberdeen’s fixtures for the new Premiership campaign in full: