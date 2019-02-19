Boxer Fraser backs decision to cancel Aberdeen fight card at last minute

Commonwealth champion Kristen Fraser insists it was the right call to cancel her fight after the ambulance for the night did not turn up at the venue.

Undefeated bantamweight Fraser was set to face Bojana Libiszewska at the DoubleTree by Hilton Aberdeen Treetops on Saturday.

However, her bout and the entire four-fight card had to be cancelled due to what was understood to be an administrative error.

Under British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) rules no boxing tournament can go ahead without an ambulance and a paramedic on standby at the venue.

Although disappointed at her first fight since winning the Commonwealth belt being cancelled, Fraser insists the safety of the fighters had to be paramount.

Fraser, 30, said: “This couldn’t have been predicted.

“You don’t play at boxing and you cannot jeopardise anyone’s health for the sake of a night.

“The call was made and that is the difference between professional British Boxing Board of Control and other types of boxing out there.

“We fight under a licensed body and they dictate the rules. We have to follow those rules.

“It was really disappointing for everyone but you cannot risk it.

“There are safeguards in place for a reason and that is why professional boxers choose professional organisations.”

Fraser was set to fight on a bill that included Billy Stuart, Boris Crighton and Andrew Smart.

With the boxers ready and the venue packed, the decision was taken at 10pm to cancel the fights.

Promoters Northern Sporting Club say they had done all within their power to secure another ambulance.

Fraser said: “We were all ready to go.

“It was delayed a bit, then delayed further and we realised something was actually wrong.

“They tried everything. The doctors went down to the hospital to try to get one (ambulance) and were on the phone to the board (BBBC) to try to get one.”

Fraser had initially planned for Saturday’s fight to be her only one before her partner has a baby in May but could fight before then.

She said: “This was going to be my last outing in Aberdeen before I took a little break off as I might not have gone out in the next show.

“Now I will get on with it and try to get something in between now and May. I don’t want to sit stale.”

It was initially thought the ambulance destined for the north-east had crashed. However, it later emerged the no-show was due to the alleged administrative error.

Northern Sporting Club’s joint promoter and fighter manager, Davie McAllister Jr, said: “Although everything was done correctly by the Northern Sporting Club we have got to the bottom of it and it was actually an administrative error.

“The health and safety of the boxers are at the foremost of our thoughts. Without the ambulance there as part of the British Boxing Board of Control rules, it was not possible to let the fights go ahead.

“We will be back later on in the year with bigger and better events.”