Ex-Aberdeen star Glass to take manager’s role at Atlanta United 2

Former Don Stephen Glass has become manager of Atlanta United 2.

Glass has stepped up from being an academy coach in Atlanta’s youth set-up to now being in charge of their second team, who play in the United Soccer League (USL).

The 42-year-old played for Aberdeen between 1994 and 1998 before going on to have spells with Newcastle, Watford, Hibs and Dunfermline.

Glass initially began coaching in America with Carolina Railhawks, who he played for at the end of his career.

He then joined Atlanta and managed their Under-17s team before making the step up.

The USL is the second tier of American football, sitting below the MLS, which Atlanta are in.

On the appointment of Glass, club vice-president Carlos Bocanegra said: “Coming from our academy, Stephen understands the club’s philosophy and is a natural fit for Atlanta United 2.”