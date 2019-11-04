Former Aberdeen goalie is Conservative election candidate

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Derek Stillie has launched a bid to become a Conservative MP.

The stopper, 45, who is currently a coach at Ayr United, was on the bench when the Dons won the League Cup in 1995/96.

A qualified solicitor, Stillie made 27 appearances for the the Reds between 1994 and 1999, but was kept out of the team by a succession of keepers – Theo Snelders, Nicky Walker, Jim Leighton and Michael Watt.

Also running in Central Ayrshire are Louise McPhater (Labour) and Phillippa Whitford (SNP).