Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Former Aberdeen goalie is Conservative election candidate

by Ryan Cryle
04/11/2019, 3:19 pm Updated: 04/11/2019, 5:46 pm
Derek Stillie in his Aberdeen days.
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Derek Stillie has launched a bid to become a Conservative MP.

The stopper, 45, who has been coaching at Ayr United, was on the bench when the Dons won the League Cup in 1995/96.

A qualified solicitor, Stillie made 27 appearances for the the Reds between 1994 and 1999, but was kept out of the team by a succession of keepers – Theo Snelders, Nicky Walker, Jim Leighton and Michael Watt.

Also running in Central Ayrshire are Louise McPhater (Labour) and Phillippa Whitford (SNP).

