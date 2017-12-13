Forget the Rangers saga, it’s time to move on and focus on St Johnstone

Boss Derek McInnes today called for the Dons and the Red Army to move on from the Rangers saga.

McInnes rocked the Ibrox club last week by knocking back their attempts to secure him as their new manager.

Rangers made a formal approach to the Dons to request to talk to the 46-year-old about their vacant post.

Chairman Stewart Milne immediately rejected the request, and 48 hours later McInnes knocked back the Gers to stay put.

Now McInnes wants to focus on the future with the Reds, the club he is contracted to until 2020, beginning tonight at St Johnstone.

McInnes said: “It is good to just get some sense of clarity from everyone and we move on now.

“The focus should be on the team and the Aberdeen performance rather than attention being elsewhere.”

Rangers ended six weeks of speculation linking them to McInnes by making a formal approach on Tuesday.

During the period McInnes was linked to the Ibrox job, the Dons took just four points from a possible 15.

Now that the situation has been resolved, in retrospect could it have affected the players?

“I don’t know,” said McInnes.

“But we have all got to take responsibility for results.

“I am used to seeing my team winning and the supporters are used to seeing their team win, and showing up a bit better.

“There is equal responsibility when we win and when we lose.”

The 46-year-old’s decision to reject Rangers prompted the Ibrox club to issue a statement, claiming they “endorsed” McInnes staying at Aberdeen “because moving to a massive club like Rangers is a big step with concomitant risk”.

Pittodrie chairman Stewart Milne subsequently claimed Rangers owed McInnes an apology for the statement.

McInnes opted not to comment on that.

The Reds’ build-up to Friday’s 1-0 win at Dundee was clouded in uncertainty as McInnes pondered his future.

U20 coach Paul Sheerin took training for two days and was on standby to manage the Reds at Dens Park on an interim basis.

However, McInnes relayed his decision to the club on Thursday and oversaw the victory. Now he wants a return to normality.

He said: “Before the Dundee game we wanted a bit of normal practice and familiarity about our performance and result.

“In the two games against Rangers we were poor in our performance and the results were disappointing.

“In terms of reaching the standards we have set over the last few seasons, it fell short.

“It was important we got back to winning ways. We did that at Dundee and now we have to follow that up.

“Over the last five or six weeks for whatever reason we have not been able to get that real consistency of performance and result.”

Aberdeen trail second placed Rangers on goal difference ahead of tonight’s clash. The Dons are set to receive a double fitness boost with Stevie May (bruised ankle) and Gary Mackay-Steven (dead leg) both returning from injury.

Greg Tansey (groin) is still sidelined but could be fit to face Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday.

McInnes said: “Games against St Johnstone are normally tight.

“It is important we show that competitive side and impose ourselves on the game.

“We have to realise we will not get it all our own way for periods of the game and we have to overcome that.

“But we also have the confidence to make the game go our way, make them defend and go and ask questions of St Johnstone.”