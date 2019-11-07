Flashback: When Aberdeen striker Winters Don-ned the gloves like Manchester City right-back Walker

Manchester City had to rely on makeshift goalkeeper Kyle Walker to secure a Champions League draw against Atalanta in Italy last night.

The defender, known for his skill at playing out from the back, donned the gloves after first-choice keeper, Ederson went off injured and his replacement Claudio Bravo was shown red.

Walker passed the test, just about saving a free-kick from Ruslan Malinovskiy and keeping the score at 1-1.

But, of course, as members of the Red Army know, the £50 million defender’s task was a lot less daunting than the one faced by Aberdeen striker Robbie Winters in the 2000 Scottish Cup final against Rangers.

Winters, who played up front for the Dons between 1998 and 2002, was sent on at Hampden to replace the injured Jim Leighton in the third minute.

Leighton was clattered by English striker Rod Wallace, which left the Pittodrie goalkeeping icon with a broken jaw and pulled the curtain on his illustrious career.

5ft 9in Winters, one of just three players allowed on the bench at the time, was forced to play nearly the whole match in the mother of all unfamiliar positions and unfortunately Rangers took full advantage.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst broke Winters’ resistance after 36 minutes, blasting the ball past him.

After the break Tony Vidmar, ex-Red Billy Dodds and Jorg Albertz all netted to complete a miserable trip to Mount Florida Ebbe Skovdahl’s Dandies.