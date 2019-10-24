Bryson in line to make return against the champions

Dons boss Derek McInnes says Craig Bryson could make his return from injury when Celtic visit Pittodrie this weekend.

The midfielder has been out since injuring his ankle in Aberdeen’s 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on September 14.

Bryson arrived in the Granite City from Derby County in the summer, but has suffered a stuttering start to his time with the Reds.

The 32-year-old arrived with an ankle problem which limited his game time at the start of the campaign.

After five appearances he hurt his other ankle against Saints last month.

Now the Scotland cap is close to a return, which is much needed for gaffer McInnes.

Lewis Ferguson is suspended for the Hoops clash, Funso Ojo is out until January with a hamstring problem and Stephen Gleeson is only just back from a knee injury.

McInnes said: “Bryson has put together a few training sessions this week which is giving him a chance to be at his best.

“The reason we didn’t put him on on Saturday (at Motherwell) was because we wanted him to put together a run of games where he can maybe be a wee bit more robust, which we can only get to by being competitive in training.

“You treat each game on its merits, but at the moment we don’t have too many options in the middle of the park.

“Bryson is more equipped to play a bigger role this Sunday.”

Such was McInnes’ dearth of options for Saturday’s 3-0 win over Well at Fir Park, he fielded defenders Zak Vyner and Greg Leigh in holding midfield.

Bryson was signed as the man to replace departing captain Graeme Shinnie and McInnes admits the sooner they can get him back contributing, the better.

The manager added: “It’s difficult for him. You’ve got a key player kicking his heels and it’s tough to deal with.

“He came here with a big reputation and he was probably our key signing of the summer.

“He was the one we were going to replace Graeme Shinnie with.

“He was someone we thought we were getting a lot of the same attributes from – being dynamic, having that drive from midfield, winning tackles and rampaging about the pitch.

“But we’ve never had that. Even when he has started games he’s never had the full 90 minutes.

“Every time he’s started he’s been working towards the next game and trying to be better and better.

“We were just about coming through that period when he injured his other ankle against St Johnstone, which is just the way it goes sometimes.

“He’s signed for two years so there’s plenty of time for him to make an impact, but there’s no doubt we could do with that as quickly as possible.”

Gleeson made his first appearance of the season as a late sub at Fir Park last weekend.

But having been out since pre-season after having surgery on a knee problem, McInnes says they won’t rush the Irishman back.

Gleeson played for an hour on Monday for the reserves in their 3-0 League Cup win over St Johnstone.

McInnes said: “He’d only put together five or six training days prior to Monday’s game.

“He then played an hour and he’s trained again yesterday.

“There has to be an understanding that he’s coming from a long way back.

“He trained at the end of May when we trained at the end of last season and then he was injured in pre-season, so he’s coming from a long way back.”

Meanwhile, McInnes was hopeful Welsh attacker Ryan Hedges will train today.

The 24-year-old was left on the bench at Motherwell because of an issue affecting his hip and rib and he hasn’t trained yet this week.

McInnes said: “Ryan Hedges has a little hip and rib issue at the minute.

“He hurt it before the Motherwell game and we kept him on the bench.

“He hasn’t trained yet this week, but he should join us today and hopefully he’ll be fine.

“We’re hoping he’s going to be all right but the problem is affecting his speed and his breathing at the moment.

“It’s an injury that will heal if we don’t aggravate it. That was why we resisted the temptation to put him on at Motherwell.”