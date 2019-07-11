Finnish coach says all pressure on Dons, and his side have an edge

RoPS Rovaniemi head coach Pasi Tuutti insists all the pressure is on Aberdeen in Europe tonight and not his Finnish underdogs.

Aberdeen are red-hot favourites to triumph at Pittodrie, with RoPS rated 14-1 no-hopers by bookmakers.

Tuutti believes if RoPS can shock the Dons on their home turf it would create huge waves in Finnish football.

He reckons the biggest threat to any chance of a shock result is the Dons attacking three of Sam Cosgrove, Niall McGinn and James Wilson.

However, Tuutti warned he has formulated a plan to nullify their threat in the Europa League first qualifying round first leg.

Tuutti said: “The pressure is on Aberdeen.

“If the Finnish club beats the big club from the home of football it would create a big wave like our national team is doing just now.

“We watched the draw and I feel we won the lottery as it’s once in a lifetime we get the chance to play a club like this in the first round.

“We are waiting for the big game and expecting a big fight.

“Now we want a result.”

Tuutti contacted former Aberdeen striker and ex Finland manager Mixu Paatelainen for the lowdown on the Dons.

Now boss of Hong Kong, Paatelainen, 52, had also managed Dundee United, Hibs and Kilmarnock.

Tuutti also had Aberdeen’s pre-season friendlies scouted and pinpointed leading scorer Sam Cosgrove and the wingers as the danger men.

He said: “Aberdeen’s biggest strength is the top with the wingers and the striker, they are excellent players.

“Cosgrove, McGinn and Wilson are great players.

“We have done a lot of things to prepare and will show that in the game.

“We have to be patient and defend against a big club.

“Also we must use whatever advantages we can get when we steal the ball and try to exploit the opportunities to counter when they come.

“We would take any result but we want to defend, work like hell, and counter.

“We have a chance, every game is unique but we have to be patient, disciplined and defend well.

“We will have to cover a lot of kilometres.

“Our style of play will be a little bit different here.”

RoPS have won just once in their previous five league games and are languishing third bottom of the Finnish top flight.

They lost again at the weekend when crashing 2-1 at home to IFK Mariehamn.

Tuutti is just a few months into the head coach position having taken over the role when former boss Toni Koskela moved to HJK Helsinki in May. Koskela led them to runners-up spot in the league and Euro qualification.

RoPS may be struggling domestically this season but Tuutti insists that game time and subsequent match sharpness still gives them an edge.

He said: “We are not doing so well in our league but there are a lot of good things happening in the games.

“The weakness of Aberdeen is the fact their season has not started.

“Their players cannot be fully fit.

“If this match is four weeks later then it would be different.”