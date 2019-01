If Aberdeen reach the fifth round of the Scottish Cup their tie will be televised.

The Dons face Stenhousemuir at Ochilview on Tuesday in a fourth round replay after a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie last Saturday.

If the Reds can get past the Warriors they will play either Dundee or Queen of the South in round five with the tie to be played at Pittodrie on Sunday, February 10 with kick-off at 3.30pm.

The SFA have announced that BBC Scotland will screen the game.