Ferguson set to sign Aberdeen extension to 2024, McInnes confirms

Dons boss Derek McInnes today confirmed Lewis Ferguson has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension in recognition of a sensational debut season.

Midfielder Ferguson has agreed a new deal tying him to the Dons until the summer of 2024.

The 19-year-old will sign the contract this week once the formalities are ironed out.

Securing one of Scotland’s hottest young stars is a major boost for the Dons on the back of drawing 2-2 with St Mirren, the Premiership’s bottom club.

The Reds, however, suffered a major injury blow against the Buddies, with on-loan Watford defender Tommie Hoban stretchered off with a knee injury in the first half.

The 25-year-old was today set to undergo a scan, but it is feared his season is over.

McInnes said: “Lewis hasn’t signed a new contract, but we have got it agreed.

“We will hopefully announce that during the week.

“It is no more than Lewis deserves and it is in recognition of his performances and his improvement.

“We gave Lewis a contract when he came in and the opportunity for him to improve and prove himself. He has done that time and time again.

“I am delighted that we have an agreement, I was always confident we would.

“Lewis from the outset has really enjoyed being here, he’s such an important player.”

Ferguson netted a header in the 2-2 draw with St Mirren to take his tally for the season to seven goals.

The teen was signed under freedom of contract from Hamilton in the summer.

Neither club could compromise on a figure for development compensation as Aberdeen offered around £100,000, but Hamilton wanted £1 million.

Eventually the matter went to a transfer tribunal in August with the Dons ordered to pay £225,000.

Watford defender Hoban will undergo a scan today to assess the extent of the damage to his knee.

The 25-year-old was stretchered off against St Mirren after twisting awkwardly as his studs appeared to stick in the surface.

It is the latest injury set-back for Hoban, who had only recently returned from a five-month absence following shoulder surgery.

Hoban also missed the whole of last season, having undergone surgery on cruciate ligament damage sustained in training at Watford.

McInnes said: “We don’t know exactly the extent of it yet. Tommie will get it scanned.

“I am hoping it is not as serious as it appears. If there is any justice for Tommie, with the amount of injuries he has had, hopefully that is the case.

“However, it is too early to speculate.

“Tommie is in a bit of discomfort with his knee and we will see how he goes.

“I was just speaking prior to the game about how good a player he has been for us and how he deserves an even break.

“Just to go and knuckle down and get the game time, because he is such a good player. It is a real disappointment.

“It was a big disappointment with the result, but equally as disappointing was losing Tommie.

“It was Tommie’s other knee that he has never had any bother with, so maybe that is some sort of comfort in terms of hoping it is not too serious.”

The loss of Hoban further heightened Aberdeen’s defensive problems ahead of Saturday’s trip to St Johnstone.

Centre-back Scott McKenna is suspended and right-back Shay Logan is a doubt with an ankle injury.

McInnes refused to blame the defensive situation for dropping points at home to the league’s bottom side.

He said: “I don’t think that helped matters but having said that, in terms of the game, we gifted St Mirren two goals.

“We played our own part in the failure to win three points. It is not a new thing for us for teams to come up and try to frustrate.

“To come up here and play 5-4-1 is not a new experience for us and something we have had to contend with over the years.

“The onus is on us to break them down and to have the patience, professionalism and discipline to just keep playing the game.”