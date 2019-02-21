Ferguson signs new Aberdeen deal to 2024

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson today signed a two-year contract extension tying him to Aberdeen until summer 2024.

Dons boss Derek McInnes has moved quickly to reward the 19-year-old with a new deal following an impressive debut season at Pittodrie.

Ferguson told RedTV: “It was an easy decision.

“As everyone can see, I am loving life up in Aberdeen and enjoying every bit of it.

“It is a long time, the length of the contract. And I have a lot to thank the manager and the club for. I have to thank them for repaying me with a new contact and I am just delighted. It shows that manager really trusts me and wants me here for the next few years.”

A signing from Hamilton last summer Ferguson has netted seven goals for the Dons, including a header in the 1-0 Betfred Cup semi-final defeat of Rangers at Hampden.

Aberdeen were ordered by an SPFL tribunal in August to pay £225,000 to Hamilton for the teen in development compensation.

Scotland U21 international Ferguson has started every game he has been fit and available for Aberdeen this season.

Ferguson arrived at Pittodrie in the summer having played in just 15 senior games for Hamilton.

He was handed a starting slot in the first game of the season, a 1-1 Europa League second qualifying round draw with Burnley, and has kept his slot ever since.

Ferguson announced his potential in the second leg against Premier League Burnley when scoring a sensational over-head kick in the 3-1 extra-time defeat at Turf Moor.