Fergie wants new Dons deal signed ASAP

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson today confirmed he aims to get a new Dons deal completed as soon as possible.

The 19-year-old and his representative have been locked in talks with the Reds over a new, extended contract.

Ferguson has a contract until summer 2022, having arrived last summer from Hamilton Academical.

The teen has made a major impact in his debut season with the Reds and one of Scotlland’s hottest prospects is set to be rewarded with a contract extension.

Aberdeen were ordered by an SPFL transfer tribunal to pay Hamilton £225,000 in training compensation for the midfielder last August.

Ferguson, who was today set to start against Hibs, said: “There has been a bit of development as there has been a few talks and stuff going on.

“I am confident something can be done.

“It is not finalised yet so we will just wait and see how that goes within the

next few weeks. I have spoken to my agent and he has spoken to the club.

“It is looking positive at the moment and we are looking to get it done as soon as possible.”

The news Ferguson is ready to commit to an extended contract will come as a major boost.

His form will not have gone unnoticed outwith Pittodrie as the teen netted a sensational over-head kick in the Europa League tie against Premier League Burnley at Turf Moor.

Ferguson also headed home the winner against Rangers in the 1-0 Betf-red Cup semi-final win at Hampden in October.

Aberdeen have moved quickly in recent seasons to tie down their hottest young prospects.

When Scotland international Scott McKenna made his first team breakthrough and became an integral part of McInnes’ side, the Reds reacted by tying him down on a longer contract until summer 2023.

This ensured it would take a hefty transfer fee to wrestle him from Pittodrie.

Aberdeen rejected a bid of around £5 million from Championship side Stoke City for McKenna during the January transfer window.

During last summer’s window, bids of £7m from Aston Villa and £3.5m from Celtic were also knocked back.

There was speculation during transfer deadline day late bids could come in for McKenna, although there was no further contact regarding the defender.

Aberdeen also rejected an offer from American MLS side New York City for Scotland international winger Gary Mackay-Steven, who is out of contract in the summer.

Ferguson watched the coverage of the transfer window on Sky Sports until it shut and breathed a sigh of relief when both were still at Pittodrie.

He said: “I am glad we have kept Scott and Gary as they are both top players.

“There was the speculation on transfer deadline day when I was watching the telly. Scott and Gary are the kind of players we want to keep as both are Scotland internationals.

“Gary is one of those players who can go and win you a game.

“I got up and watched it (transfer deadline day coverage) in the morning.

“I took a wee break from it as I had a driving lesson and haircut, but when I got back in I sat and watched it until the end.

“I had my dinner and everything just sitting watching the transfer window coverage.”

Ultimately there were no deadline day signings for Aberdeen, although Mark Reynolds (Dundee United), Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline) and Scott Wright (Dundee) were all sent out on loan.

The Dons’ winter window business had been done early with the loan returns of attacker Greg Stewart from Birmingham and Derby left-back Max Lowe.

Ferguson said: “We were pretty gutted when Max had to go back to Derby as he has been outstanding for us.

“It was good to get him back in and Greg is a player we have needed, someone that can provide that spark in games.

“They are two quality additions. Mikey Devlin and Frank Ross are also coming back from injury so the squad is strengthened.

“It was good to see a few boys go out on loan for game time and I am sure that is the right move for every one of them.

“There is nothing worse than when you are not getting enough game time under your belt.

“Hopefully they can go and get a lot of games.”

Aberdeen will today face a Hibs side mired in uncertainty following the departure this week of boss Neil Lennon.

The 47-year-old was suspended last Friday and the Easter Road club confirmed the departure of Lennon and No.2 Garry Parker earlier this week.

Whether the chaos behind the scenes has a detrimental effect on Hibs’ players is of no concern to Ferguson. All he is focusing on is Aberdeen’s performance.

He said: “It will have been weird for them with their manager leaving and them not knowing what is happening.

“However that is something that is not on our minds, we just go in fully focused and hopefully get that win.

“We will be fully prepared.

“After drawing with Kilmarnock (0-0) we went to Stenhousemuir (4-1 Scottish Cup replay on Tuesday) and got the cup game out of the road. Now we look forward to Easter Road, which is always a tough place to go.

“They are not on the greatest of runs so we go in full of confidence and I am quite confident we can go and take all three points.”