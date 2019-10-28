Sorry – McInnes makes apology to Aberdeen fans after hammering by Celtic

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said sorry to the Red Army after their 4-0 home Premiership defeat to Celtic.

The Hoops destroyed the Dons during a dismal opening 45 minutes, with goals coming from Odsonne Edouard, Jeremie Frimpong, James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi.

McInnes’ side are fifth in the table and face a trip to Hamilton Accies on Wednesday. He’s looking for a big performance, having bemoaned the Dons’ lack of aggression yesterday.

After Aberdeen failed to lay a glove on Neil Lennon’s team, he said: “I can only apologise to our supporters.

“They deserve better than that. I think I deserve better than that.”

McInnes added: “I thought we were awful. After losing the first goal we lacked personality and determination and I felt every time the ball went in our box it was a goal to Celtic.

“In the first 10 minutes we looked like we knew what we were doing. The first goal is awful, just awful.

“Edouard can amble through and the lack of determination to stop it happening was particularly poor.

“We lost confidence from there.

“We can lose that game but I don’t expect to lose like this. I expect us to let Celtic know we are there.”

McInnes retained defenders Zak Vyner and Greg Leigh in midfield, so impressive had they been in the 3-0 win at Fir Park. However, their lack of experience told against the champions.

But they were just two players in an opening period where every man in red was out of sorts.

The gaffer said: “I felt for Greg and Zak in there.

“As good as they were last week, they were up against three international players (Scott Brown, Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor).

“It was difficult to get to grips with them. But that wasn’t the big issue.”

Midfielder Craig Bryson, who is returning from injury and yet to have a run in the team since signing from Derby in the summer, was thrown in for the second half to shore things up.

However, McInnes wasn’t taking comfort from the score staying at 4-0 after the break against a Hoops side who had fought to a 2-1 Europa League win over Lazio on Thursday.

He said: “Celtic eased up in the second half as the job was done.

“We can’t take Celtic on in a possession-based game, but what we can do is let them know they are in a game.

“That was a huge disappointment for me.

“I was astonished at some of the defending and the goals we lost. It was painful.”

McInnes added: “I spoke about Celtic’s squad and ability to rotate but I saw them putting so much into the Lazio game as a real advantage for us.

“I wanted a quick tempo, contact, but good players were allowed to be good players.

“We spoke about not letting Celtic enjoy the game and they found a way.

“They have good players as do Rangers but they are not my concern.

“I’m looking for a standard of performance and we were miles off that today.”

Celtic boss Neil Lennon thought his league leaders were “outstanding” considering their exertions against Italian side Lazio.

He said: “We were magnificent.

“The mentality of the team was fantastic and my overall feeling is of great pride.”

Lennon added: “The first half was relentless and the quality of the play was fantastic to watch.

“I’m just grateful for the win. It was a big ask to come here after Thursday.

“We’re in a good vein of form at the minute and we’ve got back to winning ways away from home in emphatic fashion.

“We knew how difficult the opposition could be and you could sense the players were up for the game.”