Ex-Aberdeen striker Stockley completes move to Preston North End

Former Aberdeen striker Jayden Stockley has completed a move to Championship Preston North End on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

It has been reported PNE, managed by Scot Alex Neil, paid Exeter City £750,000 for his services, although the fee has not been disclosed by either club.

Stockley, 25, had the most goals in the English Football League in 2018 with 51, as well as the being the leading scorer of headed goals in Europe.

Of the move, he said: “I can’t wait to meet all the boys and get training, once everything is sorted out from a business end you want to get the football going as soon as possible and to help the boys.

“I’m glad I can come here in a rich vein of form and hopefully I can continue that and offer my qualities to this already strong team.

“I feel confident and I’m very thankful for the move.”

Stockley left Pittodrie to sign for Exeter on a three-year deal in August 2017 after one season at the club, scoring six goals in 42 appearances. They paid £100,000 for his services.

Neil said: “We have spoken at length about having a big target man since Jordan Hugill left.

“We have different types of strikers; you’ve got Sean (Maguire) who is small and nippy one, we’ve got Lukas (Nmecha) who is big, athletic, a good runner, Louis (Moult) who can take it in and link the game as a penalty box striker and I think Jayden gives us a different type.

“He is six foot three, he has scored the most headed goals in Europe this year and I think we’ve got someone who, when the going gets tough and teams hunt us and press us, we can turn the ball up to him, work around him and now when team’s sit in, we can put the ball into the box and expect the big fella to hopefully get on the end of some of them.

“He will certainly give us a different option. He is a good age as well, 25, and he is fully fit.

“He has been playing regularly for Exeter, which is a big thing, because sometimes when you do business in January, you can bring in guys who haven’t been playing, whereas that is not the case here and we hope he can come in and hit the ground running.

“He went up to Aberdeen and then came back down to Exeter, so he is very similar to a lot of our squad where he has done it the hard way to get to this level and hopefully we can now give him a platform where he can go and thrive.”