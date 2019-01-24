Thursday, January 24th 2019 Show Links
Ex-Aberdeen star Pawlett linked with return to Scotland

by Ryan Cryle
24/01/2019, 2:39 pm
Pawlett.
Dundee United could be set to make a move for ex-Aberdeen attacker Peter Pawlett.

Pawlett, 27, left Pittodrie for MK Dons – where has featured just seven times this term – in 2017.

Reports claimed Tannadice boss Robbie Neilson, who signed Pawlett for MK Dons, now wants him to help with United’s push for the Championship run-in.

The Banchory-raised player was key member of the Dons’ League Cup-winning side in 2014, although he missed the final with injury, and made more than 150 appearances for the Reds.

 

