Dundee United have completed the signing of ex-Aberdeen attacker Peter Pawlett for an undisclosed fee.

Pawlett, 27, joins from MK Dons – a club he was taken to by current United boss Robbie Neilson.

Neilson said: “I know Peter well and am delighted to have him here at United.

“His pace and direct style will be a great addition to our team, and he brings real quality.”

Pawlett played for Aberdeen for 10 years, becoming a cult hero during the run to the League Cup in 2014.