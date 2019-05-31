European ties will help attract new players to Aberdeen – Boss Derek McInnes

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes believes the draw of European action can strengthen his hand to land summer signings.

The Dons will enter the Europa League at the first qualifying round stage on Thursday July 11 with the return on July 18.

It is the sixth successive campaign under McInnes that Aberdeen have competed in Europe.

McInnes faces a major rebuilding job in the transfer window but is confident offering guaranteed European action will boost his hand in negotiations.

Players in the English lower leagues are highly unlikely to enjoy any experience of Europe if they stay south of the border.

Aberdeen are seeded for the first qualifying round draw and second round, should they progress that far.

The draw is made on June 18 and 19.

McInnes said: “The evidence is there that we can provide a lot for potential new players, such as European football.

“We have been at that level of qualifying for Europe for six years now and have been competitive. Hopefully the new training ground can also be an added attraction.

“Getting to cup finals can also help bring new players in through the door.”

McInnes has already begun his signing business, beating Hearts to Motherwell striker Curtis Main.

Having agreed a two-year deal, Main’s signing is expected to be confirmed early next month.

McInnes has also held talks with former Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor as to the possibility of a return to Pittodrie.

Taylor left the Dons in summer 2017, but is now a free agent having had the final year of his deal at League Two Northampton Town terminated by mutual consent.

The 28-year-old recently travelled up to the Granite City for talks.

McInnes has also been in talks with Dom Ball regarding a permanent move. Having spent two seasons on loan at Aberdeen, Ball’s contract at Rotherham expires this summer.

Rotherham have confirmed he will not be offered a new contract.

McInnes aims to have a number of new signings on board in time for the Dons returning for pre-season training.

Aberdeen will report for duty at Pittodrie for a few days of fitness tests before flying out to Cork in the Republic of Ireland for a week-long training camp in the last week of June.

They will train at the Fota Island resort where they will face Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads in a friendly on Saturday June 29 (3pm).

Connah’s Quay Nomads are also using Cork for their preparations ahead of the Europa League first qualifying round.

As a seeded team in the UEFA draw, Aberdeen could potentially land the unseeded Welsh.

McInnes said: “There have been six years of good work here and sometimes your reward comes through European football.

“Preparing for Europe helps you get through that close season.”

Since the final game of the season, a 2-1 win at Hibs, McInnes has secured two players on extended deals.

Right-back Shay Logan signed a one-year extension tying him to the club until summer 2021.

Winger Frank Ross also penned a one-year extension until summer 2020 with the option of another 12 months.

Now the focus is firmly on securing new faces.

McInnes said: “Now the importance is to bring in as many key players with good experience to deal with the demand here

“We have a lot of youngsters under long-term deals in our team. But we are short in certain areas – central midfield, left-back, potentially centre-back, wide players.

“There are areas across the board where we need to recruit.”