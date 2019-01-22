Aberdeen boss McInnes tight lipped on loan link to Celtic’s Morgan

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes was today tight lipped on links with a potential loan deal move to land Celtic winger Lewis Morgan.

It is understood the Reds have inquired about the possibility of taking the 22-year-old until the end of the season.

Dons boss Derek McInnes today refused to comment on links to Morgan.

He said: “We have lots of conversations with managers and I’ve no comment to make regarding Lewis Morgan.

“It’s my job to keep my ear to the ground.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Morgan could go out on loan to get valuable game time but there are a number of clubs in the race.

Championship side Hull City are also interested in the former St Mirren winger, as are Premiership side Hibs.

Rodgers said: “We’ve had inquiries but nothing imminent that I’m aware of.

“We’ve spoken about the idea of going on loan, but he has a number of possibilities.”