Stewart says ‘unfinished business’ motivated Aberdeen return

Returning winger Greg Stewart says he chose Aberdeen over Kilmarnock to take care of “unfinished business” in the Scottish Cup with the Dons.

Stewart spent the first half of the season on loan from Birmingham at Rugby Park but, after being recalled by his parent club, chose another spell at Pittodrie for the second part of the campaign.

The ex-Dundee and Cowdenbeath player spent 2017/18 with Derek McInnes’ Reds, scoring four times.

He has eight in 16 games with Steve Clarke’s Killie this season and is looking to use his hot streak to fire Aberdeen to Hampden.

Stewart said: “I felt like I’ve still got unfinished business from my time here last season.

“Hopefully I can just carry on from where I left off at Kilmarnock and bring it to Aberdeen.

“Hopefully we can have a successful second half of the season. I came here for the chance to get to finals and win trophies.

“It still boils my blood that semi-final last season in the Scottish Cup (3-0 loss to Motherwell) so hopefully we can go one better this year and get back to the actual final.

“You never know.”

The 28-year-old was set to make his Premiership return away to Hamilton tonight, with the Dons only three points behind leaders Celtic.

Aberdeen are fourth, with Rangers in second and Killie – who visit Pittodrie on Saturday – third.

Stewart added: “It’s a really competitive league this year. There are a lot of good teams in the league and for so many sides to be right up there for half the season is great and great for Scottish football.”

Stewart made his second Reds debut in the 1-1 Scottish Cup draw with Stenhousemuir on Saturday.