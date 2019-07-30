Dons can help me fulfil my Irish dream – Gallagher

Atlanta United attacker Jon Gallagher signed on loan at Aberdeen to experience and learn from high profiles games.

Having started all three of Aberdeen’s European ties, it is mission accomplished so far.

The 23-year-old is in contention to start the Europa League second qualifying round second leg against Chikhura Sachkhere at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Gallagher hopes a by-product of starring for the Dons can be moving on to the radar of Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy to realise his international cap dream.

Gallagher made the international breakthrough in 2017 when called into the U21 squad only to suffer a broken ankle.

He hopes Aberdeen can propel him back into contention to represent his country.

Gallagher said: “Something I was hoping to get out of this loan was bigger, more important games for myself to be involved in.

“When the team does well it puts players in the spotlight and there is more exposure.”

Asked if those high-profile games could move him back into the international frame, Gallagher said: “Hopefully.

“I was called up to the U21s two years ago, but got hurt so that chance kind of went away.

“I was asked to go and train with the squad during an international break.

“A couple of weeks before that I broke my ankle, though, and was gutted about that.

“Who knows what will happen in the future.”

Ironically, should Gallagher’s loan switch to Aberdeen elevate him on to international boss McCarthy’s radar, he could face a quick return to the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi.

Gallagher started in the Dons 1-1 draw with Chikhura Sachkhere last week at the 54,500 capacity national stadium.

Republic of Ireland are scheduled to face Georgia in that stadium in a Euro 2020 qualifier on October 12. There will be considerably more at that fixture than the 1,000 fans scattered around the stand for the Dons tie.

Gallagher said: “If we want to advance in any round of this tournament you have to perform in both ties.”

Should Aberdeen, the 1-5 on favourites for Thursday’s tie, progress the reward is a clash with HNK Rijeka of Croatia in the next round. Gallagher is relishing the new experience of Euro action.

He said: “European football helps my development as it is a step up.

“There are plenty of learning curves I have come across so far from the competitive games in Europe.

“I am just trying to take it all on board and adjust in the bid to become a better player.”

Docherty produced a man of the match performance in his competitive Aberdeen debut in the 2-1 defeat of RoPs Rovaniemi of Finland at Pittodrie.

He set up a goal for Sam Cosgrove, the Dons’ second.

Gallagher said: “I want to develop my game during my time at Aberdeen. I aim to develop as a player and learn as much as I can.

“To take on board what the manager is saying and also what some of the more older, experienced players are telling me.

“I will give everything I have for this Aberdeen team.”

Prior to the loan move to Pittodrie, the Dundalk born attacker played 29 games for Atlanta United 2 in his first year as a professional.

He is managed by former Aberdeen winger Stephen Glass, who made more than 100 appearances for the club.

As to whether there is a possibility of that loan spell being extended beyond January, Gallagher said: “If I am being honest, I try not to think that far ahead because if I do I start to get carried away.

“I just try to focus on the controllables, which right now is taking it day by day with training and matches.

“It is a case of just focusing on what is happening each week.

“If I do that I will do well for myself.

“Then we will see if the clubs will make a decision and hopefully it will be beneficial for all parties.”