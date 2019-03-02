Dons will go on attack to knock Rangers out of cup for second time

Boss Derek McInnes today insisted Aberdeen will go on the attack in the bid to knock Rangers out of a cup for the second time this season.

The Dons host the in-form Ibrox club in the Scottish Cup quarter-final tomorrow.

Aberdeen go into a season-defining clash in the midst of an alarming slump in home form that has yielded just one win at Pittodrie in their last seven.

In contrast, free-scoring Rangers have netted 14 goals in their last three games without reply.

However, the Dons have already sent Steven Gerrard’s expensively-assembled side crashing out of a tournament this season, triumphing 1-0 in the Betfred Cup semi-final at Hampden.

McInnes reckons the Reds can shake off their Pittodrie blues to do the cup double over their rivals and keep alive hopes of lifting the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990.

He said: “We are at home, it is the quarter-final of a cup and fortune favours the brave at times.

“We have been to one cup final already this season and we have always said the cup competitions offer the best chance to try to secure a trophy.

“We are keen to win the cup and we have the chance to put a good team out – and show that we are a good team ourselves.

“We believe we are one of the teams remaining in the tournament that can win the trophy.

“The intention is to get through to the semi-final.

“We have handled big games before and my players will show that they are ready (tomorrow).

“The evidence is there that if we play well and have the confidence I expect from an Aberdeen team we can win this tie.

“It will take a big performance to beat Rangers but we are capable of those big performances.”

Aberdeen have beaten Rangers twice this season, both times in Glasgow.

With both victories coming away from home the Reds were forced to defend for long periods.

As the home side tomorrow the onus will also be on attacking. McInnes insists the key is finding the correct balance.

He said: “It will be a mixture of both – of trying to be as positive as we can but also being smart enough with our work not to make it easier to get those opportunities.

“Rangers have players who can punish you.

“If we play with concentration and keep discipline and organisation we have shown we are capable of those big performances.

“The semi-final we won at Hampden we did through being concentrated and organised but not showing too much attacking threat.

“Sometimes you have got to deal with the game in front of you.”

Rangers won the Premiership clash between the sides 4-2 at Pittodrie last month.

Despite losing, McInnes believes there were positives to take from that match.

He said: “In the wins at Ibrox and Hampden we didn’t have as much possession as the game here, which we lost.

“We had more possession and more chances at Pittodrie as that game was more open.

“It was arguably our best attacking performance against Rangers although we lost the game.”

Aberdeen are sweating over the fitness of on-loan Derby County left-back Max Lowe, winger Gary Mackay-Steven and on-loan Manchester United striker James Wilson.

Lowe came off in the first half of the 2-0 loss to Hamilton having suffered a knock to his knee.

Mackay-Steven (ankle) and Wilson (thigh) both missed the midweek loss.

All three will be given a fitness test today.

McInnes said: “Max certainly has a chance which is something that was in doubt when he came off against Hamilton.

“Gary and James also have a chance to be fit.

“It would be brilliant if we could get all three fit and available as it would give us good options.

“Not only good options for the starting XI but also options to bring off the bench. We were lacking in those types of options against Hamilton.

“We will give them every chance to make it. “All three will need to train today if they are going to be available or play.”