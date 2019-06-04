Dons unveil Ryan Hedges as first summer signing

Welsh international Ryan Hedges has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Dons.

The 23-year-old winger will officially join the club on a three-year-deal on July 1, making the move from Barnsley.

Hedges played 31 times last season, including a man of the match performance for Wales in their friendly against Trinidad and Tobago.

Ryan said: “I am quite close with Danny Ward who came here, and he didn’t have a bad word to say.

“He said if this move ever came about I should take it with both hands- and I’m here!”