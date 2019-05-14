Dons unveil new home kit for 2019/20 season

Aberdeen FC have today released the first images of their new home kit.

The strip, which is available to pre-order now, features a subtle dark red chevron design down the front with the iconic Adidas stripes down the sides.

The Dons website describes the kit as “blending power red with victory red. Made for fans, the kit puts comfort first with silky and sweat-wicking fabric.

“Climalite technology allows for high moisture management and fast drying.”

The kit also features Saltire Energy as the main sponsor following the news they had extended their deal.

The new shirt will be available to buy at the club shop from 9.30 on Thursday May 23.