Dons trust scoops top UEFA award

Aberdeen and its charity partner the Aberdeen FC Community Trust (AFCCT) has won a prestigious UEFA award.

The Dons have been named the best professional club in the 2019 UEFA Grassroots Awards.

The recognition from the body which runs European football honours the work the trust does to promote football at grassroots level through a wide range of activities.

AFCCT engages with over 20,000 people across an area which accounts for a quarter of Scotland’s land mass and 10% of the country’s population, the three main themes of the trust are – football for life, education and healthy communities.helped

Steven Sweeney, AFCCT community operations manager, said: “It’s our responsibility as a football club to reach every part of the community.

“The approach is simple. It’s just about good people trying to do their best to make a difference to grassroots football.

‘Aberdeen FC is a club that cares passionately about people, there is a genuine family feeling and that is why we are determined to share this success and celebrate it together with our supporters, all of our community partners, our City, Region and Scottish football as a whole.”