Dons’ ticket allocation for Scottish Cup replay with Stenhousemuir sells out

by Ryan Cryle
24/01/2019, 5:31 pm
Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove battles with Stenhousemuir's Conner Duthie.
Aberdeen have announced their ticket allocation for the Scottish Cup fourth round replay at Ochilview has sold out.

The Dons meet Stenny again following their 1-1 draw at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The news comes after it was announced the Dons home fifth round clash, should they make it, against Dundee or Queen of the South, will be screened live on BBC Scotland.

That game is set for February 10 at 3.30pm.

